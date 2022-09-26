Ogdensburg police officer benched from football coaching duties following DWI

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Following a DWI arrest Saturday night, an Ogdensburg police officer has been benched from his coaching duties.

Corey Maxner was charged after allegedly crashing his vehicle.

According to Canton Central School District Superintendent Ron Burke, the 36-year-old police officer, Corey Maxner, coaches the varsity football program and has been placed on leave.

“Coach Corey Maxner was placed on leave from his coaching duties with our football program due to being charged with driving while intoxicated.  This leave will remain in effect while the case is investigated and the results of that investigation are considered by the Board of Education,” said Burke in a statement.

Maxner is also suspended from the Ogdensburg Police Department, according to Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie.

