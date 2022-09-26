Patricia (Morrison) Favret, 70, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022, at the Hospice House of Jefferson County where she was surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Patricia (Morrison) Favret, 70, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022, at the Hospice House of Jefferson County where she was surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 8, 1952, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Patrick J and Eileen (Filkins) Morrison.

She graduated from Watertown High School in 1970. After graduation, she lived in Virginia for two years, moving back to the North Country in 1972. She started working at Morrison’s Furniture Store, a business her grandfather started, as a bookkeeper in 1975. She left the family business in 1989, working for David Puccia & Co. as a bookkeeper until 1994, then moving to Syracuse where she worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a remote encoder and the Syracuse Police Department as a data entry operator. She returned to Watertown in 2000 and worked for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department as a typist before retiring in 2015. After retirement, she settled in Dexter, relishing the serenity of the riverside community, particularly the fishing activities at the local boat launch and watching the salmon jump.

She enjoyed crocheting and cross stitching. For many years, she donated hand-made baby blankets and clothing to the Samaritan Medical Center’s Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit as well as making gifts for co-workers, relatives, and friends. Her counted cross stitch pictures have won the Grand Prize at the Jefferson County Fair for many years. Several of her prize-winning pictures can be seen hanging in the lobby at the Public Safety Building in Watertown.

Patricia had a passion for genealogy. In addition to countless personal projects, she performed a study to document the complete history and lineage of Jefferson County’s Sheriffs and often conducted research for the Lyme Heritage Center and Jefferson County Historical Society.

Patricia was active in local charities, supporting the National Kidney Foundation of Central New York and the American Cancer Society. She was also an original member of the Watertown High School 1970 Reunion Committee, establishing a memorial and scholarship fund in the name of a former classmate.

She is survived by her two sons, Mark (Kelly) and Derek (Kelly), six grandchildren; Kelly, Natalie, Liam, Colin, Clare and Kasey, a brother Michael (Nance) Morrison, three sisters; Constance (Randy) Archer, Tina (Clay Salisbury) and Linda (Thomas Augustus), and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Eileen, and sister, Pamela Morrison.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 5pm-7pm at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. The funeral will be held at 11 am Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Watertown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Patricia’s name to the Jefferson County Volunteer Transportation Center (https://volunteertransportationcenter.org/donate/) and Hospice of Jefferson County (https://www.jeffersonhospice.org/support-us/donate).

