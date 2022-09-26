Prepare and conserve: advice on handling rising home heating costs

Heating Costs
Heating Costs
By Zach Grady
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOWN OF PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - From propane to pellets, heating your home will cost more this winter.

Shivery and snowy. Those are the words used by the Farmers’ Almanac as it predicts the weather this winter. It’s just a prediction, but what is for sure is the cost to heat your home this winter is going up.

Philly Fuels out of Philadelphia sells home heating oil, wood pellets and propane. No matter your heating choice, the price is up.

“Prepare for them to be higher so that you’re not surprised when the harsh of winter comes in,” said Joni Bates, administrator, Philly Fuels Inc.

The National Energy Assistance Directors Association says this season’s prices are the highest in a decade, and the average cost of home heating will go up by $200 this winter.

“Conserve. Sometimes just bundling up at home to stay a little bit warmer can save you quite a bit by the end of the year,” said Bates.

In Burrville, Scott Simmons sells wood. Prices are up 10 percent this year and he fears his customers are having to make really tough choices.

“At the prices, and what they are right now, people are going to have to start choosing whether you eat, or you heat your home,” he said.

Simmons says as people stoke the fire, they should think about other ways to weatherize their homes this winter.

“Seal your windows, do tape up on this, make sure you don’t have any drafts. To conserve as much as your possible can to get you through this heating season,” said Simmons, owner, Burrville Power Equipment.

Whether you use pellets, propane or heating oil, expect people to be a little hot over the prices they’ll pay to stay warm for the next few months.

