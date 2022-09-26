Robert “Bobbie” C. Mason, 70, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Robert “Bobbie” C. Mason, 70, of S. Market St, passed away at home on September 22, 2022.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent.

Robert was born in Watertown, NY on September 27, 1951 to the late Richard and Verna Constance Mason.

Robert loved taking walks on Wilson Bay and was even referred to as the ‘Mayor of Wilson’s Bay’. When not at the bay, he could always be found feeding squirrels and chipmunks or playing with his old car, a 64 Chevy Malibu convertible. Though his real passion was helping people. After graduating from Cape Vincent High School in 1970, Robert became a registered nurse. He helped people for over 50 years! He was also member at St. Vincent of Paul Church in Cape Vincent.

Robert is survived by his children; Andrew (Jenn) Mason and Forrest (Brenda) Mason of Indio, CA, and Charles Mason, of Cape Vincent, NY. Also, his siblings; James (Judy) Mason, Ronald (Candace) Mason, Donald (Janet) Mason of Cape Vincent NY, Bonita (Robert) Brown, Watertown, NY, Richard Mason, King George, VA, Patricia (Jim) Schnauber, Clayton, NY, William (Ginger) Mason, Canton, NY, Maria (Frank) Quinata, Colorado Springs, and Timothy (Barbara) Mason, York, SC, his grandchildren; Elijah Michael Mason and Ava Isabella Mason, Indio, CA, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on October 5th at St. Vincent of Paul Church in Cape Vincent, NY at 11am. Luncheon following the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.