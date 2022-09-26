A soggy start to the the week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re in for a couple rainy days.

We’ll have showers on and off all day. Downpours could be heavy and thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Scattered showers continue overnight. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Tuesday is another rainy day. Showers will be on and off with thunderstorms possible.

Showers are less likely Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

It will be sunny and 63 on Friday.

The weekend is looking nice. It will be in the mid-60s both Saturday and Sunday. It will be mostly sunny Saturday and partly sunny on Sunday.

