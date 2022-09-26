Sunday Sports: Red & Black punch ticket to the EFL Championship

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday night at George Ashcraft Filed, the Watertown Red and Black punched their ticket to the EFL Championship game, crushing Auburn 61-6 in the EFL semifinals.

The Red and Black dominated on both sides of the ball in this one and were never challenged in moving to 11-0 on the season.

That sets up a rematch of last year’s championship game with Glens Falls, a contest Watertown won to capture their 3rd EFL title.

The Red and Black look to go back to back on Saturday night at George Ashcraft Field.

”It’s built up the whole season. I mean, we’ve been showing it in practices, we’ve been showing in these games and having solid efforts on both sides. It takes 11 men to make a football squad on the team and pretty much 11 men did their jobs tonight. Going into next week, obviously Glens Falls pulled off a W to Broome County, so it’s gonna be huge, but at the end of the day we did our job, we’re gonna do our job next week and come home with a championship,” said linebacker Dylan Bice.

The S.U. Football team has cracked the Top 25 for the first time since 2019 after their 22-20 win over Virginia to move to 4-0 on the season.

Syracuse checks in at 25th in the latest AFCA/USA Today Top 25 Coaches poll.

The Orange next meet Wagner at the Dome on Saturday at 5 PM with a chance to move to 5-0 on the year.

S.U. Coach Dino Babers says the team’s success can be attributed to how close this group is on and off the field.

”Well, they are locked in you guys, they really are. You know, I tell them all the time I say family in English, la familia in Italian and Spanish and then ohana in Hawaiian. Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, oh yeah, yeah, yeah we get an extra family in there, but you know these guys train together, work together, they hung out together and now they’re winning together and it’s awesome,” said Babers.

It was a milestone day Saturday for Parishville Hopkinton Girls’ Soccer Coach Evan Harper.

A 3-0 win over St. Regis Falls marked Harper’s 500th career coaching win leading the girls’ soccer program.

Harper has been with the girls’ program since its inception in the 1970s and says there’s a reason for the longevity and success.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.