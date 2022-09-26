Want a new job? Take your pick!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A job fair this week features nearly 1,000 available positions.

WorkPlace director Cheryl Mayforth says 980 positions will be represented. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The job fair is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown.

Jobs are available in health care, hospitality, retail, manufacturing, skilled trades, and education.

Interviews could be held on the spot, so come prepared.

You can see the list at co.jefferson.ny.us/theworkplace. You can also call 315-786-3651 for more information.

