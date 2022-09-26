Your Turn: feedback on guns, warming center & travel to Canada

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County lawmakers will consider a resolution this week that opposes New York’s most recent gun law:

Thank you, Jefferson County for standing up to tyranny.

Scott Desormo

A responsible gun owner should be happy to go through a vetting process. They would pass with no problem.

Alison Chapman

A warming center for the homeless is set to be built behind Shorty’s Place Diner off Coffeen Street near Interstate 81 in Watertown. A house in the city is no longer being considered:

That won’t be good for the diner.

Ben Gardiner

It should be centrally located in the city. How are the homeless going to get to it in the middle of the winter?

Tula Calender

Let’s not complain about where it’s being put and just be thankful one is coming.

Natosha Stephanie

Beginning October 1, Canada will drop the Covid vaccine requirement for visitors to its country and make the ArriveCAN app optional:

About time.

Mark Getman Sr

ArriveCAN is actually pretty great. It gets all of your travel info into their system, so there’s no delay with Canadian border patrol at the crossing.

Scott Feathers

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.