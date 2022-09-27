Carole Anne Burr, 81, of Lowville

Carole Anne Burr, 81, formerly of Eugene Street, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at Lewis County General Residential Healthcare Facility. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Carole Anne Burr, 81, formerly of Eugene Street, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at Lewis County General Residential Healthcare Facility.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Stephen Waitson of Kingston, Ontario and their children, Sarah, Katharine, Stephanie, Kerry, Steph and Matthew; a son, Timothy and his wife Meridith Burr of Black River, and his two daughters, Meghan and Kaitlyn. A sister Donna Petzoldt (Stuart Johnson) of Beaver Falls; a sister-in-law Jane Saeva; née Burr (Gerald Saeva) of Brockport; nieces, nephews and cousins. Carole is predeceased by her beloved husband John W. Burr who passed away on August 24, 2019.

Carole was born on February 25, 1941 in Lowville, the daughter of the late Harry Hugh Eaton and Bernice Louise Hofer Eaton. She graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1958. Following high school, she attended the House of Good Samaritan where she completed the RN program in 1961. On April 16, 1966 she married John W. Burr at Beaver Falls United Methodist Church with Rev. Richard Northrup officiating.

Carole loved being a nurse. She worked as a Registered Nurse at the House of Good Samaritan for 3 years. She then worked at Rochester State Hospital for 1 year before returning to the area to work at Lewis County General Hospital. Following her years at LCGH, she went on to work at BOCES as a clinical instructor for the LPN program. Perhaps the role she held dearest to her heart was her position working with children as School Nurse at Lowville Academy and Central school, where her own children Rebecca and Timothy attended. Finally in 1988, Carole began working at Lowville Head Star as Health Assistant and Health Coordinator. Carole retired from her nursing career in 2007.

She enjoyed music, flowers, gardening and baking. Carole proudly supported her husband John’s announcing career that covered hundreds of miles throughout New York State. She made an impact on the community through her work at Lowville Academy & School; as well as volunteering at high school sporting events and the Lewis County Fair.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility

for allowing Carole to “continue her nursing career” and to feel like she was in the trenches with the rest of the nursing staff.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, N.Y. The funeral will be held at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. following calling hours on Saturday, October 1, 2022, with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.