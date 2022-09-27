Donald P. Quencer, 77, of Watertown, passed away Tuesday, September 23, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donald P. Quencer, 77, of Watertown, passed away Tuesday, September 23, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Don was born March 14, 1945, in Watertown, son of Martin and Helen (Wilbur) Quencer. He graduated from Lyme Central High School in 1962 and attended Jefferson Community College. On August 19, 1967, he married Suzanne M. Conway at Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville, NY, by Reverend James J. Ruddy.

From 1965-1971, Don served with the New York Army National Guard as a Recovery Specialist with the 127th Heavy Equipment Maintenance Company. He earned a certificate as a Sharpshooter on April 19, 1966 and a certificate for Expert Sharpshooter on October 4, 1969. He was honorably discharged on August 31, 1971.

Don was a Civil Engineer for New York State Department of Transportation for thirty-eight years retiring in 2001. He was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church, a member of the State CS Employees Federal Credit Union Board, and a member of the American Legion Post #1, Troy, NY. He enjoyed gardening, Yankee Baseball, NY Giants Football, and was an avid reader.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Suzanne, three sons, Aaron (Sandy) Quencer, Watertown, NY, Aric Quencer, Chaumont, NY, Andrew Quencer and his companion, Amy Naccari, Chaumont, NY, one brother, Martin (Carol) Quencer, Chaumont, NY, one sister, Virginia (William) Fellows, Sanibel, FL, five grandchildren, Rebekah (Michael) Solar, Clayton, NY, Melissa (Charles) Venton, Barnes Corners, NY, Andrew ( Allie) Quencer II, Great Falls MT, Symphony Quencer, and her companion Pranis Malone, Clayton, NY, Anna Quencer, Chaumont NY, seven great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Friday, September 30, 2022 from 4-7 pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A prayer service will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 9 :15 am at the funeral home followed by a 10 am funeral mass at St. Patrick’s Church. Burial will follow in Sanford Corner Cemetery, Calcium, NY, with military honors.

Contributions may be made to Leukemia Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, NY, NY 10087 or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, NY 13601

