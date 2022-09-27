Ethics complaint filed against Norfolk Town Judge Candidate Derek Stevenson

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - The Norfolk Democratic Committee had filed ethic charges against Republican and Conservative Town Judge Candidate Derek Stevenson, citing some of Stevenson’s Facebook posts as racist, homophobic and offensive towards women.

“I just went through his page and they were there,” said Jason Clark.

Norfolk Democratic Committee Chairman Jason Clark is referring to posts like these:

A picture of Vice President Kamala Harris, with words that say “that face you make when you want to advance your career”.

The committee feels it’s a sexual innuendo, found on town judge candidate Derek Stevenson’s Facebook page.

“There are strict rules in New York State and every state, with respect to judicial conduct, and you know, his statements across the board are flagrant in terms of violating that standard of conduct,” said Clark.

Other examples include a post that states “if Trump supporters are the “American Taliban”, when do I get my free equipment?” in which Stevenson says “yes please”.

The committee feels he is touting the January 6th insurrection.

Another post is about violence to police in New York City, that reads “as with all law enforcement, they run to the sound of gunfire without hesitation. God bless and good hunting, get this criminal off the street.”

They believe Stevenson here is advocating for police to hunt down a human being.

Clark says its these posts and others that led the committee to file ethics charges against Stevenson to the Judicial Conduct Board of the Fourth Judicial District.

“So I think it’s incumbent upon all of us to look at the charges, to assess the comments that have been made, to assess the posts that have been made and say ‘Is this someone that I want judging me if I end up in a court room?’” said Clark.

7 News reached out to Stevenson for comment and in statement he said:

“I’m running for town justice because I love the Norfolk community. But once again, we see the politics of personal destruction. Isn’t it time we quit this nonsense? The little town of Norfolk does not need Washington and Albany type politics. I have a lifetime of community service, a record of helping others. I will stand on that.”

When attempting to ask about the posts themselves, Stevenson says he wasn’t going to answer any questions because he hasn’t read a copy of the complaint. Now, this process is in the hands of the 4th Judicial Conduct Board to make a decision.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.