Flash flood warning issued for parts of Jefferson & Oswego counties

SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Parts of extreme southern Jefferson County and northern Oswego County were getting pummeled by lake effect rain Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for that area at around 9:30 a.m. It’s set to expire at 3:15 p.m.

At that point, between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen near Sandy Pond and forecasters say another 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Sandy Pond, Sandy Creek, and Mannsville could experience flash flooding of creeks and streams, highways, streets, underpasses, and other low-lying areas with poor drainage.

There’s also a flood watch in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for all of Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties.

