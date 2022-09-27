Flood watch in effect for some

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The phrase “lake effect” isn’t new to the north country, but we don’t usually associate it with rain.

A band of rain will hit places on and off all day and thunderstorms are possible. We could see from 2 to 4 inches. If it were snow, that would translate to between 20 and 40 inches.

All that rain means there’s a flood watch for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties. That expires at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas could flood, and poor drainage could cause flooding in communities.

And keep an eye on your basements.

Highs will be in the upper 50s.

It won’t be as wet on Wednesday – there’s only a 30% chance of rain. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and in the mid-50s.

Friday will be sunny and in the low 60s.

It will be sunny and in the mid-60s on Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny and in the mid-60s.

It will be in the mid-60s and mostly sunny on Monday.

