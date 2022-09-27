Following crash, no traffic light at Routes 342 & 3 for the foreseeable future

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A busy intersection is without a traffic light for the foreseeable future.

A crash Friday night took out the light at the intersection of State Route 342 and State Route 3 in the Town of LeRay.

In the meantime, stop signs have been put up for traffic to stop on Route 342 as the traffic on Route 3 doesn’t stop.

Why is there no replacement light? Supply chain issues.

The New York State Department of Transportation says it has to get a new light and isn’t sure right now when that’ll happen.

