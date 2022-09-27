Higher education program at JCC next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like one-stop shopping for people who are deciding on a college.

Indian River counselor and Jefferson-Lewis Association of Counseling and Development president Jack Brand was on 7 News This Morning to talk about the upcoming Higher Education Program at Jefferson Community College.

It’s a chance for prospective students to meet with people from over 50 colleges, plus representatives from the armed forces.

Watch the video above for his interview.

The event is Monday, October 3 at the JCC gym. It will be high school students only from 10 a.m. to noon. It opens to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. That session gives parents a chance to check out colleges, too.

There’s a financial aid presentation from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

People with questions can call 315-642-0008 or 315-786-2437. There’s also information on JCC’s website.

