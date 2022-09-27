Hotis Motel condemned, residents have 30 days to evacuate

By Zach Grady
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The Hotis Motel in the Town of Pamelia is condemned. Residents now have 30 days to vacate the property.

The notices went up Tuesday as Jefferson County is condemning the property.

The motel was cited for seven major code violations in August. Jefferson County Code enforcement gave the owners, Empire Assets Group, 30 days to fix the problems.

7 News was told by both county and town officials, that not only were the problems not fixed, the owners made no attempt of even communicating with either Jefferson County, or the Town of Pamelia.

Residents of the motel now have 30 days to find a new place to live.

”Very upsetting, I have been in tears most of the morning. First thing I have to do is put everything back in storage, and that’s as far as I’ve gotten at the moment. I’m in contact with a friend of mine from out of state. She’s looking around for me, possibly for houses or something to travel in to get there,” said resident Tammy Higby.

Jefferson County Administrator Bob Hagemann says the county acted now so that there’s time to find new housing for the residents before colder weather arrives.

Town of Pamelia Supervisor Scott Allen says the town is not happy it’s had to step in but he says “the owners have chosen” this “path, and the path of the property by not responding.”

