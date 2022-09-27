Indian River impressive on the gridiron

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Indian River is certainly dominating play on the gridiron.

The Warriors posted a 71-6 victory over South Jefferson this past weekend. The win upped the Warriors’ record to 4-0 on the season.

Indian River will get a big taste of Section III Class B play over the next four weeks, visiting Central Valley this Friday night and then hosting Homer and Camden the following two weeks before visiting Oneida to close out the regular season.

“We’re getting a little better each week so that’s important,” coach Cory Marsell said. We’re playing a little bit more like a team.

“Defensively I think we’re doing a nice job stopping what the other team wants to do and offensively we have to take care of the ball. Once we start doing that, we’ll be okay. Ah, yeah, the next two weeks are going to be, the next three weeks in fact are going to be very difficult: great teams, well coached, physical. They haven’t seen us, but we haven’t seen them, so it will be interesting.”

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

South Jefferson, Watertown -- postponed

General Brown 1, Indian River 0

Lyme, Immaculate Heart -- postponed

Copenhagen, Alexandria -- postponed

Beaver River 7, LaFargeville 3

Massena 4, OFA 3

Canton 5, Salmon River 4

Potsdam 4, Gouverneur 1

Harrisville 3, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Morristown 4, Norwood-Norfolk 1

Girls’ high school soccer

Immaculate Heart, General Brown -- postponed

Indian River 1, Massena 1

Malone 5, Norwood-Norfolk 2

Chateaugay 3, Madrid-Waddington 0

Heuvelton 4, Hermon-DeKalb 1

Colton-Pierrepont 2, Parishville-Hopkinton 1

Hammond 3, Edwards-Knox 1

Girls’ high school swimming

OFA 106, Gouverneur 19

High school volleyball

Salmon River 3, Canton 1

OFA 3, Brushton-Moira 0

