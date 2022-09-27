Mrs. Janet M. (McDonald) Coloton, 87, of DeKalb Junction, passed unexpectedly on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she was surrounded by the love and support of her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Janet M. (McDonald) Coloton, 87, of DeKalb Junction, passed unexpectedly on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she was surrounded by the love and support of her family.

Janet was born January 9, 1935 in Pyrites, New York, a daughter of the late Leonard and Elizabeth (Roberts) McDonald. She attended Pyrites School and graduated from Canton High School in 1952. After graduation she worked at JJ Newberry’s and ACME Markets. On February 8, 1958, Janet was united in marriage to John “Jack” Coloton at St. Paul’s Church in Pyrites. The marriage was celebrated by Father Griffith Billmeyer and attendants were Allan McDonald and Noreen Bessette Sheridan.

The couple ran a dairy farm on the Lazy River Road in Hermon for 33 years, during this time Janet also had an in-home child care service. They later moved to Route 11 in DeKalb, where she continued her greatest “job” of child care, retiring after 32 years. She provided care for a countless number of children, whom she loved as her own.

Janet enjoyed bingo, going to the casino, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, spending time with friends and family and staying in touch with the many families she provided care for over the years.

Janet is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Jack of DeKalb Junction, two daughters, Anne Williams of DeKalb Junction and Kay (Larry) Amo of Russell; three grandchildren, Bryan Williams (Anez Smith) of Dickinson Center, Travis Amo of Russell and Kelly (Jonathan) Zakarauskus of Massena and two great-grandchildren, Cooper Zakarauskus and Zena Williams. Also surviving are two sisters, Margaret McDonald of Canton and Faye (Michael) Foster of Hannawa Falls, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Leonard and Elizabeth, Janet is predeceased by brothers, John, Leonard Jr., Allan and Fred “Kick” McDonald.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 30, 2022 at the St. Mary’s Church, Canton with Father Bryan Stitt, celebrating. Burial in the Hermon Cemetery will follow.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the DeKalb Junction Fire Department, 4323 US 11; DeKalb Junction, NY 13630; Catholic Charities of Ogdensburg, 716 Caroline Street; Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or to St. Mary’s Church, 68 Court Street; Canton, New York 13617. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com.

