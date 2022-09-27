Jellie leaving Ogdensburg City Manager position early

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Saying he asked for it, Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie will leave that job a month earlier than expected.

Jellie will resign November 4th, he confirms.

His decision comes after an executive session of the Ogdensburg City Council meeting Monday night.

Jellie intends to provide the city with a list of potential candidates to fill the city manager’s job, as well as preparing a draft of next year’s budget before he leaves.

