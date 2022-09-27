John “Jack” Joseph Maguire, of Clayton

John “Jack” Joseph Maguire passed away at home on September 24th, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - John “Jack” Joseph Maguire passed away at home on September 24th, 2022. Jack was born October 10th, 1932 in Yonkers, N.Y. to Patrick and Margaret (Downey) Maguire.

Jack married Janet Marie Petrizzo on July 20th, 1963. Together they shared a wonderful life until Janet’s passing on November 9th, 2003.

After graduating from Sacred Heart High School, Yonkers, N.Y. in 1951, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he trained as a Special Radio Technician. He proudly served with the 531st Fighter Bomber Squadron, including a tour of duty in Korea during the Korean War.

After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, Jack worked as a repairman of mimeograph machines in New York City and Philadelphia for several years. With the migration from mimeographs to modern copiers. Jack became a copier repairman and accepted a job with Nichol’s Business Services in 1971. This prompted Jack and Janet to move their family to Clayton where they purchased the Cozy Inn Motel. Although Jack enjoyed a successful career as a copier repairman for the north country for many years, retiring from ComDoc in 1998, the motel business didn’t go as smoothly. They closed the motel after several years but not before Jack’s hotelier skills became notorious and supplied a trove of comical tales often retold at family functions. Retirement wasn’t for Jack, and he soon took a part time position with Office Systems as a Parts Clerk where he happily worked for many more years.

Jack and Janet loved hosting both local and out of town family. Jack shared as especially close relationship with his brothers, Billy and Buddy. We take comfort in knowing the Maguire brothers are together again, sharing a beer and making up for lost time. Besides spending time with family, Jack enjoyed playing golf, building model trains, reading about history, and discussing politics.

Jack is survived by a son, Arnold Wilcock, Silverton, OR; two daughters and their husbands, Patti & Herman Gushlaw, Clayton, and JoAnne and Jeff Van Brocklin, Watertown; five grandchildren, Kim (Mike) Votra, John (Regan) Gushlaw, Jenny (Ralph) Simon, Brian (Janaine) Lawrence, and Michael VanBrocklin; eight great-

grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Jake) Angus, Kira, Kassandra and Aiden Votra, Tommy Simon, wen, Charlie and Connor Lawrence; one great great-granddaughter, Emily Angus; a sister in law, Betty Maguire; and several cherished nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved cat, Cindy.

Besides his parents and wife, Jack is predeceased by his brothers and sister-in-law, William (Billy) and Dorothy (Dot) Maguire, and Frank (Buddy) Maguire, a daughter-in-law, Telesa (Teah) Wilcock, and a great-grandson, Owen Lawrence.

Calling hours and funeral time will be announced later. A private burial with Military Honors by the United States Air Force will be at the Brookside Cemetery in Watertown.

Donations can be made to the Clayton Fire Department or the SPCA.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

