Objections over bulletin board at Lisbon Central School

By Sean Brynda
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Some Lisbon Central School parents are at odds with the school over a bulletin board that supports LGBTQ + students.

The board was created earlier this month and parents were quick to criticize it online.

“When you introduce these types of words and feelings to a child that young, they don’t know what to make of it. I don’t believe that they know what they truly feel from one week to the next until they are a full grown adult,” said parent John Carlin III.

Carlin says when it comes to the school encouraging this kind of thinking, it should be kept out of the classroom.

Lisbon School officials say the bulletin board was supposed to be inclusive for everyone, but some parents say it disrupts their children’s education.

Lisbon Central School Superintendent Patrick Farrand spoke through a statement:

“It is important that ALL students feel supported and recognized for who they are when attending school and school related activities.”

Carlin says its not enough.

“In my opinion, that board is baiting certain kids and the world is a tough place when you leave that school,” said Carlin.

