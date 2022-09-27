O’burg detectives say they’ve been ordered off investigations, onto the road

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The unions representing Ogdensburg police department personnel say the department’s investigations unit has been ordered to “temporarily suspend all operations.”

The unions say the order came from City Manager Stephen Jellie, and was relayed through Ogdensburg’s police chief Tuesday.

“The detectives will be reassigned to road patrol duties on 10/3/2022 and will not be able to solely focus on narcotics investigations or major crimes,” the unions said in a statement.

“The unions would like the public to have patience as cases that would normally be worked on by detectives will now be passed on to the road patrol case load. Officers may have to request assistance from outside agencies which may delay the completion of investigations.

“As always, the unions hope to work with the city councilors and city manager to come to an agreement for a better solution to manpower issues.”

