Ogdensburg church hosting ‘Amazing Race’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg is sponsoring an scavenger hunt for the entire community on October 22.

Barbara Hebert and Val Testani appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the church’s Amazing Race. Watch their interview above.

About 100 local businesses are donating, participating or both. There are 2 categories: a team of 2; or a family group which can include any number, any age.

The cost is $40 for a team of 2 and $60 for a family.

Since this is Halloween season, participants are encouraged to wear a costume.

Prizes will be awarded for various categories as well as the winner in each section.

For more information, click here.

