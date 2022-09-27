Ogdensburg church hosting ‘Amazing Race’

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg is sponsoring an scavenger hunt for the entire community on October 22.

Barbara Hebert and Val Testani appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the church’s Amazing Race. Watch their interview above.

About 100 local businesses are donating, participating or both. There are 2 categories: a team of 2; or a family group which can include any number, any age.

The cost is $40 for a team of 2 and $60 for a family.

Since this is Halloween season, participants are encouraged to wear a costume.

Prizes will be awarded for various categories as well as the winner in each section.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
Ogdensburg police officer suspended after DWI arrest
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Colton man faces several charges after fleeing a traffic stop
Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly (left) walking to court
Ogdensburg Mayor Jeff Skelly charged again for falsifying a police report
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

WWNY Your Turn: feedback on guns, warming center & travel to Canada
WWNY Moose looking for love in Lorraine
WWNY Donations sought to preserve cemetery archway
WWNY Centennial Terrace fire is suspicious, say Ogdensburg police