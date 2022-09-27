Ogdensburg church hosting ‘Amazing Race’
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg is sponsoring an scavenger hunt for the entire community on October 22.
Barbara Hebert and Val Testani appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the church’s Amazing Race. Watch their interview above.
About 100 local businesses are donating, participating or both. There are 2 categories: a team of 2; or a family group which can include any number, any age.
The cost is $40 for a team of 2 and $60 for a family.
Since this is Halloween season, participants are encouraged to wear a costume.
Prizes will be awarded for various categories as well as the winner in each section.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.