Russia / Ukraine war delays SUNY Potsdam international program

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The war in Ukraine is delaying a partnership between SUNY Potsdam and the Kyiv National Economic University.

The two educational institutions have created a dual degree program to help students become leaders in business management.

Leaders say they’ll have to wait for the conflict with Russia to subside before starting, but when that happens, when students complete the program, they will have earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and a degree in International Economics.

“The students get an opportunity to gain a deep exposure to American business styles and American business approaches as well as more international approaches through the University of Kyiv,” said SUNY Potsdam Professor Greg Gardner.

“The uniqueness of this program is that it will be launched at a Bachelor’s level. And if we implement this program, and we will, we will definitely say yes it will be the first program of its kind in Ukraine,” said Olena Tsyrkun, Director of English of Taught Programs at KNEU.

Professors from the Kyiv National Economic Institute say this is a great way for students to become more familiar with the international world of finance. The hope is to start it next fall.

