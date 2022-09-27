Russia / Ukraine war delays SUNY Potsdam international program

The war in Ukraine is delaying a partnership between SUNY Potsdam and the Kyiv National...
The war in Ukraine is delaying a partnership between SUNY Potsdam and the Kyiv National Economic University.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The war in Ukraine is delaying a partnership between SUNY Potsdam and the Kyiv National Economic University.

The two educational institutions have created a dual degree program to help students become leaders in business management.

Leaders say they’ll have to wait for the conflict with Russia to subside before starting, but when that happens, when students complete the program, they will have earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and a degree in International Economics.

“The students get an opportunity to gain a deep exposure to American business styles and American business approaches as well as more international approaches through the University of Kyiv,” said SUNY Potsdam Professor Greg Gardner.

“The uniqueness of this program is that it will be launched at a Bachelor’s level. And if we implement this program, and we will, we will definitely say yes it will be the first program of its kind in Ukraine,” said Olena Tsyrkun, Director of English of Taught Programs at KNEU.

Professors from the Kyiv National Economic Institute say this is a great way for students to become more familiar with the international world of finance. The hope is to start it next fall.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ogdensburg police officer suspended after DWI arrest
Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly (left) walking to court
Ogdensburg Mayor Jeff Skelly charged again for falsifying a police report
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Colton man faces several charges after fleeing a traffic stop
If you found yourself in southern Jefferson County over the weekend, you may have noticed a...
Moose looking for love in Lorraine

Latest News

Miller doesn’t want a new occupancy tax on her 4 short-term rentals she books through Airbnb,...
Push for short-term rental tax has Airbnb owners uneasy
Ogdensburg City Police
O’burg detectives say they’ve been ordered off investigations, onto the road
A busy intersection is without a traffic light for the foreseeable future.
Following crash, no traffic light at Routes 342 & 3 for the foreseeable future
Stephen Jellie
Jellie leaving Ogdensburg City Manager position early