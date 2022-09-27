Sandra Warrington Hatch, of Henderson

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Sandra Warrington Hatch, Henderson, passed away Monday, September 26th at her home while under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born in Watertown, NY on July 31, 1960, the daughter to Robert and Barbara Neidinger Warrington.

Sandra was an adventurous soul who loved nature, animals, walking to the beach with her grandchildren, reading books, listening to music, and going to church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Richard Hatch, 2 sons, Richard Jr., and Spencer Hatch, 3 grandchildren, Jonathan Dana, Taila and Logan Hatch, her mother, Barbara Warrington, and her loving sister Linda Warrington Saraceni.

Sandra was predeceased by her father, Robert Warrington.

There will be a private Celebration of Life with family and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

