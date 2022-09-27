Sandy Creek sees flooding as they were hit with lake effect rain

SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Over the past 24 hours, Sandy Creek has been hammered by lake effect rain. Data shows 4 inches of rain fell, leaving residents with rushing water and soaked sidewalks.

“It’s a lot of water. All over. You can even take a boat out in it,” said Jane Locke.

In lower lying areas of the village, yards were submerged along with a few sheds. At least one family dug small trenches in order to divert the flow of water into nearby drains.

“When I got up at 7 this morning, I had two water holes out in this driveway. Now it’s a lake from my foundation to my neighbor’s foundation,” said Louana Hull.

Yards were soaked, but some residents say the storm hit them even harder inside.

“It’s just seeping just as fast as it can seep in. You can hear it running in. Right through the old stone walls,” said Hull.

Despite draining as much as she could with two pumps, Louana’s basement flooded with around 3 feet of water. Her backyard shed saw similar flooding. She says the situation made her feel helpless.

“It’s discouraging and it comes so fast. When it rains like this it comes so fast,” said Hull.

Hull says this has happened before.

“My grandma was born in this house. We’ve taken good care of it. Reinforced it. I won’t give it up,” said Hull.

Residents in Sandy Creek now looking forward to a drier forecast.

