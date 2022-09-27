Tomorrow’s Health: COVID comorbidities, anxiety during pregnancy, mental health & aging

(WWNY) - New research published in “Biology Methods and Protocols” finds certain underlying conditions are much more likely to result in death from COVID-19.

They include degenerative neurological diseases, dementia, and severe disabilities -- conditions left out of conventional risk assessments because doctors don’t associate them with respiratory injury or weakened immunity.

Anxiety during pregnancy

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to earlier childbirth.

Researchers at UCLA found pregnancy-related anxiety in the third trimester was most strongly associated with earlier births, but general anxiety in the first trimester also upped the risk.

Study authors suggest doctors screen patients at those times.

Mental health & aging

Mental health issues can speed up the aging process.

That’s according to American and Chinese scientists who found psychological factors like loneliness or being unhappy added more than one-and-a-half years to biological age, and accelerated aging more than smoking.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.