Tomorrow’s Health: COVID comorbidities, anxiety during pregnancy, mental health & aging

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - New research published in “Biology Methods and Protocols” finds certain underlying conditions are much more likely to result in death from COVID-19.

They include degenerative neurological diseases, dementia, and severe disabilities -- conditions left out of conventional risk assessments because doctors don’t associate them with respiratory injury or weakened immunity.

Anxiety during pregnancy

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to earlier childbirth.

Researchers at UCLA found pregnancy-related anxiety in the third trimester was most strongly associated with earlier births, but general anxiety in the first trimester also upped the risk.

Study authors suggest doctors screen patients at those times.

Mental health & aging

Mental health issues can speed up the aging process.

That’s according to American and Chinese scientists who found psychological factors like loneliness or being unhappy added more than one-and-a-half years to biological age, and accelerated aging more than smoking.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ogdensburg police officer suspended after DWI arrest
Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly (left) walking to court
Ogdensburg Mayor Jeff Skelly charged again for falsifying a police report
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Colton man faces several charges after fleeing a traffic stop
General Brown Central School District
General Brown names new school superintendent

Latest News

Tomorrow's Health
WWNY Anxiety screening could become part of doctor visits
Fitness with Jamie: The die is cast
Fitness with Jamie: The die is cast
Fitness with Jamie: The die is cast