Utility pole fire knocks out power around Carthage

Power lines
Power lines(MGN, Pexels)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A utility pole fire just outside Carthage left more than 2,200 National Grid customers without power Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. The outage affected customers in Carthage, West Carthage, Champion, Deferiet, Herrings, and Great Bend.

National Grid crews were on the scene and restored power by 5:30 a.m.

