Utility pole fire knocks out power around Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A utility pole fire just outside Carthage left more than 2,200 National Grid customers without power Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. The outage affected customers in Carthage, West Carthage, Champion, Deferiet, Herrings, and Great Bend.

National Grid crews were on the scene and restored power by 5:30 a.m.

