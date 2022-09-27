William C. “Bill” Ryan Sr., 86, of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for William C. “Bill” Ryan Sr., 86, a resident of East High Street, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.  Bill passed away Monday afternoon at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown after a brief stay.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of William C. “Bill” Ryan.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Carolyn J. Macy, 91, of Adams
Mrs. Janet M. (McDonald) Coloton, 87, of DeKalb Junction, passed unexpectedly on Monday,...
Janet M. (McDonald) Coloton, 87, of DeKalb Junction
Zombie Run/Walk for Drug Prevention
Zombie Run/Walk for Drug Prevention this weekend
Zombie Run/Walk for Drug Prevention
Zombie Run/Walk for Drug Prevention

Obituaries

Copenhagen fire department helmet.
After abolishing fire department, Copenhagen officials vow to keep residents safe
Flood Warning
Flash flood warning issued for parts of Jefferson & Oswego counties
Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY)
Newly-elected lawmaker is on a ‘mission’ to protect abortion rights nationwide
Higher education program at JCC
Higher education program at JCC next week
The Indian River has been dominating on the gridiron so far this season. Their record stands at...
Indian River impressive on the gridiron
Wake Up Weather
Rain through the afternoon & evening