William C. “Bill” Ryan Sr., 86, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for William C. “Bill” Ryan Sr., 86, a resident of East High Street, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Bill passed away Monday afternoon at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown after a brief stay. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of William C. “Bill” Ryan.

