Zombie Run/Walk for Drug Prevention this weekend

Zombie Run/Walk for Drug Prevention
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kids can dress up like zombies and chase people in a run/walk designed to raise awareness of drug abuse.

Cassie Forbus is interim executive director of Mountain View Prevention Services and Kelly Liscome is a prevention counselor/educator at Mountain View. They talked about the Zombie Run/Walk for Drug Prevention.

The run is Saturday, October 1, at the Lewis County Fairgrounds and they’re looking for volunteers. Lewis County youth 12 to 18 years old are invited to dress up like zombies.

They need to be there at 7 a.m. They get cider and doughnuts, a prevention class, and team-building exercises to get them ready to chase the runners when the run starts at 9 a.m.

Registration is at 8 a.m. The run/walk costs $25. The rest of the events are free.

There’s a trunk or treat from 10 a.m. to noon.

You can register and find out more at uplewiscounty.org.

