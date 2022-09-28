Choices abound at local job fair

With nearly 1,000 openings, job seekers had plenty of choices at a job fair Tuesday hosted by the WorkPlace of Jefferson County.(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Since COVID, many employers have struggled to fill job openings.

“I found loads,” job hunter Aliana Kuntzelman said. “There is so much here today.”

Tuesday the WorkPlace hosted a job fair with 1,000 job opportunities. Kuntzelman was there hoping to find her next job.

“I’m currently looking for an office job, anything that i can spread my wings with, something that will bring excitement back into my life,” she said.

Some of the job openings were in fields like human services, law enforcement, and manufacturing.

For job hunters with a bachelor’s degree, the Children’s Home of Jefferson County was looking for someone who is passionate in giving back to the community to fill a care coordinator position.

“Someone who is flexible with their time, someone who is motivated, someone who wants to work with others,” community services manager Diane Zikowuitz said.

Facing a shortage in correctional officers, Ryan Amo says the hiring process takes about half a year.

“You have to have good people skills, accept the environment that you’re in,” he said. “The Department of Corrections is a great opportunity, great pay -- the benefits are great.”

Recruiters from CorTech were there hiring for production and manufacturing jobs.

“Most of our jobs do not require a high school diploma, and we do offer health care and medical benefits as well as a 401(k),” recruiter Kimberly Lawlor said.

As for who is looking for work, the unemployment rate in Jefferson County was 4% in August, almost a full point lower than New York’s 4.9%.

“You know, our unemployment numbers are quite low in the county,” WorkPlace director Cheryl Mayforth said. “These are historically low numbers, and therefore it’s good news for our community, but if you’re an employer you’re having a very difficult time finding employees.”

Mayforth says the workforce is shifting because baby boomers are retiring and generation Z, which is now entering the work force, is a smaller generation.

It means a lot of opportunities to apply to for someone like Kuntzelman.

“At least 10,” she said. “Hopefully more to get my foot in the door, but yeah, at least 10.”

