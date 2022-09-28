Credo Community Center breaks ground on new $9 million facility

Credo breaks ground on its new facility.
Credo breaks ground on its new facility.(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Millions of dollars are being invested into those who suffer from addiction and mental health challenges, including a new $9 million facility.

Dozens of people packed the floor of the former “Production Unlimited” workshop on West Main Street to learn the plans for its revival.

Credo Community Center will turn it into its Integrated Outpatient Clinic and Opioid Treatment Program.

“The people we serve, they deserve and will get a brand new facility to come and receive their services and that is really what this is all about for all of us,” said John Wilson, Executive Director of Credo Community Center.

The $9.2 million project will include office space and treatment rooms. It’s 24,000 square feet.

Officials said the space is needed, because those suffering from addiction or mental health challenges have tripled in the past five years.

The facility is being called a game changer.

“We’re really in a place where we are making things better in a big way,” said Director of Jefferson Community Services, Tim Ruetten.

Ruetten believes the space will give more effective treatment, because the larger space will provide more privacy and comfort to patients.

Credo isn’t the only organization building a multi-million dollar facility to help with addiction services in Jefferson County.

It too will focus on mental health and addiction. Open 24/7, no referral needed.

Renovations are well underway. Citizen Advocates officials tells 7 News half of the interior framing is done. It should open early next year.

Back on West Main, Credo’s project should be done in about a year.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Lisbon Central School parents are at odds with the school over a bulletin board that...
Objections over bulletin board at Lisbon Central School
Ogdensburg City Police
O’burg detectives say they’ve been ordered off investigations, onto the road
If you found yourself in southern Jefferson County over the weekend, you may have noticed a...
Moose looking for love in Lorraine
The Hotis Motel in the Town of Pamelia is condemned. Residents now have 30 days to vacate the...
Hotis Motel condemned, residents have 30 days to evacuate
Police lights
Ogdensburg police officer benched from football coaching duties following DWI

Latest News

One of the north country’s first monkeypox vaccination clinics was held Wednesday at SUNY...
Monkeypox vaccine clinic held at SUNY Potsdam
Drop Your Drawers fundraiser
With days left, library’s ‘Drop Your Drawers’ campaign exceeds goal
Fort Drum and Watertown agency PIVOT are teaming up to offer help to parents who have tough...
Fort Drum & PIVOT team up to teach parents how to talk with teens about drug, alcohol use
JCC and BOCES pair trade skills with business degree
JCC & BOCES pair trade skills with business degree