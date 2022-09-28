Credo Community Center breaks ground on new $9 million facility

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Millions of dollars are being invested into those who suffer from addiction and mental health challenges, including a new $9 million facility.

Dozens of people packed the floor of the former “Production Unlimited” workshop on West Main Street to learn the plans for its revival.

Credo Community Center will turn it into its Integrated Outpatient Clinic and Opioid Treatment Program.

“The people we serve, they deserve and will get a brand new facility to come and receive their services and that is really what this is all about for all of us,” said John Wilson, Executive Director of Credo Community Center.

The $9.2 million project will include office space and treatment rooms. It’s 24,000 square feet.

Officials said the space is needed, because those suffering from addiction or mental health challenges have tripled in the past five years.

The facility is being called a game changer.

“We’re really in a place where we are making things better in a big way,” said Director of Jefferson Community Services, Tim Ruetten.

Ruetten believes the space will give more effective treatment, because the larger space will provide more privacy and comfort to patients.

Credo isn’t the only organization building a multi-million dollar facility to help with addiction services in Jefferson County.

It too will focus on mental health and addiction. Open 24/7, no referral needed.

Renovations are well underway. Citizen Advocates officials tells 7 News half of the interior framing is done. It should open early next year.

Back on West Main, Credo’s project should be done in about a year.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.