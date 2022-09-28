Former IHC standout named to William Smith Hall of Fame

Marisa Vespa Hamlin a hall-of-famer
By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENEVA, New York (WWNY) - Former Immaculate Heart star Marisa Vespa Hamlin, a catalyst for three state championships at IHC, has been inducted into the William Smith Hall of Fame.

One of the best basketball players to come out of this area, the 2008 graduate was a dynamic guard, leading the Herons to three 20-win seasons.

A great scorer and passer, she is the only player in William Smith history to record both 1,000 career points and 500 career assists.

Vespa Hamlin was a four-year starter, producing 1,157 points, 579 assists, 368 rebounds, and 285 steals in 104 career games. She was a four-time All-Liberty League first team selection and a 2007-08 WBCA All-American.

She shared this honor with the ones closest to her.

“What I appreciate the most was that my family was a huge part of this,” she said. “I would not have been able to accomplish any of this without the endless love and support they provided.

“Specifically, my grandmothers, my three siblings, and without a doubt, my mom and dad. They offered me opportunity to grow, encouraged me when I doubted myself, and stood by me through it all -- even here with me tonight. I love you both.”

