Fort Drum & PIVOT team up to teach parents how to talk with teens about drug, alcohol use

Fort Drum and Watertown agency PIVOT are teaming up to offer help to parents who have tough conversations with their teenagers about drugs, alcohol, tobacco, and vaping.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum and Watertown agency PIVOT are teaming up to offer help to parents who have tough conversations with their teenagers about drugs, alcohol, tobacco, and vaping.

There will be two sessions: One on Tuesday, October 11th at 5 p.m., and another on Wednesday, October 12th at 1 p.m.

The program allows adolescents between 12 and 19 who have experienced with alcohol and drugs to work with a counselor.

The sessions will be held on Fort Drum on North Riva Ridge. You can call 315-772-2597 for more information.

