Highlights & scores: NAC cross-country tri-meet

Runners get underway at a cross-country tri-meet in Potsdam Tuesday.
Runners get underway at a cross-country tri-meet in Potsdam Tuesday.(WWNY)
By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Malone and Salmon River were at Potsdam for a Northern Athletic Conference cross-country tri-meet, meeting at the Munter Trail along the Raquette River.

On the girls’ side:

All three teams were looking for their first win of the season. Malone beat Potsdam 22-37, while both teams swept incomplete Salmon River 15-50.

But the chase for first place was the thriller in the stretch. Potsdam’s Millicent Dean, three strides behind, overtakes Salmon River’s Jasmine Oakes who finished just one second behind as runner-up.

The Malone trio of Tye Lawrence, Emily Pelham, and Cora Benardot finished 3, 4, 5.

On the boys’ side:

Malone’s Watson Chodat captured first place with a time of 17:10, by a 52-second margin over Salmon River’s Cade Lahore. The Shamrocks’ Gunner Mitchell was another 68 seconds behind in third.

Malone’s Dylan Keating finished fourth. Salmon River’s Duh-Holand Yettay edged out Potsdam’s Nick Yang by two seconds for fifth and sixth place.

Malone swept the meet 26-32 over Salmon River and 18-38 over the Sandstoners. The Shamrocks edged Potsdam 24-31.

