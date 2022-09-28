JCC & BOCES pair trade skills with business degree

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College and Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida BOCES are teaming up to help teach students how to combine their trades with business.

Dawn Robinson chairs the JCC School of Business and is an associate professor of business. She said that with some strategic planning students can earn an applied business studies associate degree in one year.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News At Noon.

The program allows students to learn the hard skills of their trade while also learning the soft skills of business.

Find out more at sunyjefferson.edu/academics. You can call JCC at 315-786-2437 or BOCES at 315-777-9800.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.