Larry E. Paige, 67, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Larry E. Paige, age 67 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2022.
Larry E. Paige, age 67 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2022.(Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Larry E. Paige, age 67 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad, 1223 Pickering St, Ogdensburg, NY.

Surviving are his four daughters Sharon Patterson & her companion Sam Richards of Ogdensburg, Tracy (Rodney) Chambers of LaFargeville, Kira Paige & her companion Wayne Wood of Ogdensburg and Nikeia Paige & her companion Kenny Wood also of Ogdensburg; a brother Timothy Paige of Ogdensburg; two sisters Wanda Green of Lisbon and Susan (Wayne) Washburn of Lisbon; three step brothers Butch, Michael & John Rheome; two step sisters Mary (Rick) Middlemiss of Georgia and Linda Monroe of Massena; grandchildren Thorne, Amber & Olivia Chambers, Logan Wing, Kaitlyn Rolfe, Zackary Fuller & Brooke Paige; great-grandchildren Ava, Sophia & Violet Rolfe, Laelah & Haeliegh Eckert; along with several step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.

Larry was born on December 16, 1954 in Ogdensburg, a son of George & Marjorie (Trickey) Paige. He graduated from Madrid Waddington High School and was married to Kay Chambers on August 16, 1980 at the Ogdensburg Wesleyan Church. Their marriage later ended in divorce.

Larry worked at Philips Diner, Vinnie’s Tavern, Ogdensburg Cheese Plant and Burger King during his career. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool, jigsaw puzzles, dancing with his granddaughter Brooke, telling jokes and spending time with his family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Richard Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyons Place. Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
The story behind the numbers: animal shelter explains high kill rates
Lorrraine Diane Smith, 75 of Kemble Street Utica, formerly of Watertown passed away on Friday,...
Lorrraine Diane Smith, 75, formerly of Watertown
Candles
Charles O. Alton, 87, of Antwerp
Funeral services for Rose E. Akley, 90, of Potsdam will be private. Rose passed away on Sunday...
Rose E. Akley, 90, of Potsdam

Obituaries

Philip E. Rybke “Rakwirahiotons”, Turtle Clan, 85, of 1119 Drum Street Road, passed away early...
Philip E. Rybke “Rakwirahiotons”, Turtle Clan, 85, of Akwesasne
As company executives traveled to Lowville Wednesday, union workers at the former Neenah paper...
Without a contract for almost a year, union workers in Lowville send message to corporate executives
Wedndesday, GYMO Engineering, along with Lowville officials broke ground on the construction of...
Multi-million dollar water project should eliminate Lowville water woes
$11 million has been awarded to Waddington to build a new wastewater treatment collection...
Waddington awarded $11 million in state funding for new wastewater plant
One of the north country’s first monkeypox vaccination clinics was held Wednesday at SUNY...
Monkeypox vaccine clinic held at SUNY Potsdam
Drop Your Drawers fundraiser
With days left, library’s ‘Drop Your Drawers’ campaign exceeds goal