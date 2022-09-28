Larry E. Paige, 67, of Ogdensburg

Larry E. Paige, age 67 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2022. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Larry E. Paige, age 67 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad, 1223 Pickering St, Ogdensburg, NY.

Surviving are his four daughters Sharon Patterson & her companion Sam Richards of Ogdensburg, Tracy (Rodney) Chambers of LaFargeville, Kira Paige & her companion Wayne Wood of Ogdensburg and Nikeia Paige & her companion Kenny Wood also of Ogdensburg; a brother Timothy Paige of Ogdensburg; two sisters Wanda Green of Lisbon and Susan (Wayne) Washburn of Lisbon; three step brothers Butch, Michael & John Rheome; two step sisters Mary (Rick) Middlemiss of Georgia and Linda Monroe of Massena; grandchildren Thorne, Amber & Olivia Chambers, Logan Wing, Kaitlyn Rolfe, Zackary Fuller & Brooke Paige; great-grandchildren Ava, Sophia & Violet Rolfe, Laelah & Haeliegh Eckert; along with several step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.

Larry was born on December 16, 1954 in Ogdensburg, a son of George & Marjorie (Trickey) Paige. He graduated from Madrid Waddington High School and was married to Kay Chambers on August 16, 1980 at the Ogdensburg Wesleyan Church. Their marriage later ended in divorce.

Larry worked at Philips Diner, Vinnie’s Tavern, Ogdensburg Cheese Plant and Burger King during his career. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool, jigsaw puzzles, dancing with his granddaughter Brooke, telling jokes and spending time with his family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Richard Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyons Place. Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.

