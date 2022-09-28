Lorrraine Diane Smith, 75, formerly of Watertown

Lorrraine Diane Smith, 75 of Kemble Street Utica, formerly of Watertown passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Oneida Center. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lorrraine Diane Smith, 75 of Kemble Street Utica, formerly of Watertown passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Oneida Center.

Lorraine is survived by four children, Lorri Smith of Syracuse; Linda Chouinard of Watertown; Timothy Smith Jr. of Syracuse; Patrica Bombardier of Watertown; six grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; five sisters, Marlene Spencer of Lowville; Rosemary (Dennis) Sweredoski of Binghamton, Susan (Roger) Chapman of Lowville, Barbara (Howard) Cory of Turin, Nancy J. Raymond of Watertown; two brothers, William A. Williams and Wayne C. Williams both of Lowville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her son, John Fitzgerald Kenedy Smith in 1967; two grandchildren, Nicole Smith in 2015 and William Smith III in 2019; a sister Sandra June Williams; five brothers, Stanley Williams Jr.; James Williams; Patrick Williams, who was a twin to William Williams; Kenneth Williams; Dale williams; and one bother-in-law, Carl Spencer.

Lorraine was born on May 9, 1947 in Watertown, NY, a daughter of the late Stanley Edward and Elizabeth June Lane Williams. She attended school in Watertown and worked for the coffee shop at Woolworth’s Department Store, the Henry Keep Nursing Hospe in Watertown for a few years, Mercy Hospital (Madonna Home) as a nursing assistant, and lastly at Samaritan Hospital.

She enjoyed puzzles, games, and going for rides.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367 with Pastor Denise Bowen officiating. Burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. A calling hour will be from 1:00- 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.