Monkeypox vaccine clinic held at SUNY Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - One of the north country’s first monkeypox vaccination clinics was held Wednesday at SUNY Potsdam.

College officials said they had the opportunity to host the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department to hold the clinic to fight against monkeypox, an infectious disease that anyone can get through close, personal, and often skin-to-skin contact.

Other clinics have been held in Syracuse, but none in Jefferson or Lewis counties.

