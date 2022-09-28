Morning Checkup: Samaritan Urology Center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Kevin Chandler is medical director of the Samaritan Urology Center. He talked about the importance of prostate cancer screening.

Watch the video for his interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Prostate cancer is of particular concern, he said, because there are no symptoms during its early stages. By the time there are symptoms, the cancer is harder to treat because it’s in an advanced stage.

Screenings should start when patients are 55, sooner if there’s a strong family history of the disease.

An estimated 270,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year, and up to 35,000 will die from the disease.

Find out more at samaritanhealth.com/urology. You can also call 315-782-7230.

