WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There will be plenty to do at the Norfolk Fall Festival this week.

Norfolk Public Library director Laurel Murphy and event organizer Bobbi Phillips told us what people can expect. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is Thursday, September 29, through Sunday, October 2, at various locations in Norfolk, although most will be at the Dominic Zappia Arena.

There will be carnival rides, a petting zoo, a vendor fair, a house decorating contest, a parade, and a cornhole tournament. There’s also a fireworks display at the Raquette River Golf and Country Club in Raymondville Friday night.

There’s a full list of activities at norfolkfallfestival.wordpress.com and on the event’s Facebook page.

