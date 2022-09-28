Norfolk Fall Festival this week

Norfolk Fall Fest
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There will be plenty to do at the Norfolk Fall Festival this week.

Norfolk Public Library director Laurel Murphy and event organizer Bobbi Phillips told us what people can expect. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is Thursday, September 29, through Sunday, October 2, at various locations in Norfolk, although most will be at the Dominic Zappia Arena.

There will be carnival rides, a petting zoo, a vendor fair, a house decorating contest, a parade, and a cornhole tournament. There’s also a fireworks display at the Raquette River Golf and Country Club in Raymondville Friday night.

There’s a full list of activities at norfolkfallfestival.wordpress.com and on the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Lisbon Central School parents are at odds with the school over a bulletin board that...
Objections over bulletin board at Lisbon Central School
Ogdensburg City Police
O’burg detectives say they’ve been ordered off investigations, onto the road
If you found yourself in southern Jefferson County over the weekend, you may have noticed a...
Moose looking for love in Lorraine
The Hotis Motel in the Town of Pamelia is condemned. Residents now have 30 days to vacate the...
Hotis Motel condemned, residents have 30 days to evacuate
Police lights
Ogdensburg police officer benched from football coaching duties following DWI

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Samaritan Urology Center
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Urology Center
A utility pole fire shut down part of State Route 126 between Watertown and Carthage Wednesday...
Utility pole fire knocks out power & closes highway
Marisa Vespa Hamlin, a basketball standout at Immaculate Heart and William Smith was recently...
Former IHC standout named to William Smith Hall of Fame
Wake Up Weather
Rain tapers off into a cloudy day