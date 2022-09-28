Poll: Democrats dominate in statewide races heading into midterms

LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - With just six weeks to go before the midterm elections, incumbent Democrats in statewide races all have double-digit leads over their Republican challengers.

That’s according to a Siena College poll out Wednesday morning.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul leads her challenger, Rep Lee Zeldin by 17 points, 54-37%, slightly better than 53-39% in August.

“Hochul continues to hold a strong double-digit lead over Zeldin, holding her base with support from 81% of Democrats, same as in August,” pollster Steven Greenberg said. “Zeldin has support from 77% of Republicans, down from 84%, and continues to lead narrowly with independent voters, 45-42%.”

Hochul has a two-to-one lead with women and a 48-44% lead with men. She has a 10-point lead among white voters, a 25-point lead among Latinos, and a 68-point lead among Blacks.

“Not surprisingly, Hochul dominates in New York City, leads by five points in the downstate suburbs, after trailing there by three points in August, while upstaters break virtually even,” Greenberg said.

In other races:

- Democratic U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer leads Republican Joe Pinion by 19 points, 55-36%, down slightly from 56-35% last month.

- Attorney General Letitia James, the Democrat, leads Republican Michael Henry 53-37%, 16 points, up slightly from 50-36%.

- State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, also a Democrat, leads Republican Paul Rodriguez 52-29%, a 23-point lead, also up slightly from 51-30% in August.

“As Pinion, Rodriguez and Henry struggle to become known to voters – none of them are succeeding as they each remain unknown to roughly 90% – Schumer, DiNapoli and James continue to have significant double-digit leads over their opponents, each first-time statewide candidates,” Greenberg said.

