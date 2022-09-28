Rain tapers off into a cloudy day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Things are going to dry out a bit by afternoon.

A heavy lake effect band that dropped inches of rain in southern Jefferson and northern Oswego counties yesterday and through the night has moved south.

Scattered light rain showers will continue through the morning. The rest of the day should be dry and cloudy.

Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It will be a chilly night. Lows will be in the low 40s.

Sunshine returns Thursday and should stay with us for several days.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

Highs will range from the low to mid-60s Friday through Tuesday.

It will be sunny Friday, partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, and partly sunny on Tuesday.

