PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert “Bob” E. Anderson, 84, of Parishville and Cape Coral, Florida - and formerly of Gouverneur - died Wednesday morning at his home in Parishville.

He is survived by sons Robert B. Anderson, Mark J. Anderson , Kris Anderson, Patrick Anderson, and Sean Anderson.

Cremation arrangements are with Garner Funeral Home in Potsdam.

