POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Rose E. Akley, 90, of Potsdam will be private. Rose passed away on Sunday evening (September 25, 2022) at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.

She is survived by her sons Phillip (Linda) Trimm of Potsdam, Thomas (Val) Trimm of Farmington, Timothy Trimm of South Boston, VA, Terry (Karen) Trimm of Rochester, and Susan Stone of East Syracuse; grandchildren Christopher, Thomas, Andrew, Matthew, Timothy, Kyle and Shayne Trimm, Heather Bates, and Kimberly Museums, one great grandchild Nolan Trimm and sisters Cherry Hennessy of Syracuse, Daisy Wagstaff of Potsdam and Maggie of Texas, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her first husband Francis Trimm and daughter in law Rhonda on September 21, 2022 as well as her brothers Clarence, Richard, Robert, Martin and Carl Matthie and a sister Esther Kane.

Rose was born in South Colton on April 10, 1932 at the family farm to the late William Frank and Hazel (Martin) Matthie. She attended Colton School and later graduated with her high school degree. She married Francis Trimm in 1950 in Potsdam. In 1960, when Rose was 28, Francis lost his life in a tragic motorcycle accident. She married two other times, both ending in divorce.

She started working at Montgomery Ward department store and at other local establishments; Texas Hot Diner, Fishman’s and Vernon Restaurant and in 1957 she started her rewarding career with the New York Telephone Company in Potsdam. During her time there, she was awarded the company’s Life Saver Award for her efforts in helping a seriously ill local man in 1984, and retired in 1986.

Mrs. Akley was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, the West Stockholm Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, was a parishioner of the United Methodist Church and also a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, where she had the honor of judging at car shows.

Rose kept active by enjoying her time travelling in her motor home, cooking and baking Christmas cookies, quilting, crocheting, bird watching, gardening, and hosting family reunions. She was a compassionate and proud mother and grandmother. Condolences and memories may be shared with Rose Akley’s family at www.GarnerFH.com.

