Report: Those eligible for monkeypox vaccine who don’t get shot more likely to get infected

The monkeypox vaccine is making a different in the fight against the disease, a report suggests.
The monkeypox vaccine is making a different in the fight against the disease, a report suggests.(Source: CNN/CDC)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Eligible people who did not receive the monkeypox vaccine were about 14 times more likely to become infected with the virus than those who were vaccinated, according to federal government data.

The figure reflects the first wave of authoritative data collected by the Biden administration on the efficacy of the monkeypox vaccine.

It’s an important milestone in the administration’s fight against monkeypox.

Details of these early finding could be unveiled publicly as early as Wednesday when the White House Monkeypox Response Team is expected to hold its next press briefing.

One senior health official said the study can’t say how much changes in behavior might be a factor for the vaccinated people.

There are also outstanding questions about the durability of the vaccine and how long protection will last.

While deaths from the virus are extremely rare, officials are sending out a warning. (CNN, CDC, CONVERSATIONS ON HEALTH CARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Lisbon Central School parents are at odds with the school over a bulletin board that...
Objections over bulletin board at Lisbon Central School
Ogdensburg City Police
O’burg detectives say they’ve been ordered off investigations, onto the road
If you found yourself in southern Jefferson County over the weekend, you may have noticed a...
Moose looking for love in Lorraine
The Hotis Motel in the Town of Pamelia is condemned. Residents now have 30 days to vacate the...
Hotis Motel condemned, residents have 30 days to evacuate
Police lights
Ogdensburg police officer benched from football coaching duties following DWI

Latest News

Katie Couric arrives at the Time Women of the Year Gala on March 8 at Spago in Beverly Hills,...
Katie Couric says she’s been treated for breast cancer
A classic American car drives past utility poles tilted by Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio,...
Cuba begins to turn on lights after Ian blacks out island
FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters in the Red Room at the state Capitol,...
Poll: Democrats dominate in statewide races heading into midterms
FILE - This year’s conference hosted by President Joe Biden focuses on his goal of essentially...
White House gains partners to end US hunger within a decade
LIVE: White House Monkeypox Response Team briefing