Utility pole fire knocks out power & closes highway

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A utility pole fire on a main route between Watertown and Carthage Wednesday morning knocked out power for thousands and delayed the morning commute for many.

State Route 126 was shut down from Community Drive to Rutland Hollow Extension in the town of Watertown around 7:40 a.m.

The fire also caused 2,700 National Grid customers in Watertown, Black River, Felts Mills, and Great Bend to lose power.

By 8:30 a.m., the road was open again and power was restored to all by 180 customers in Watertown and Rutland.

National Grid estimates power will be restored for them by 11:15 a.m.

National Grid crews respond to a utility pole fire Wednesday morning that knocked out power to thousands and closed part of State Route 126 between Watertown and Carthage. (WWNY)

