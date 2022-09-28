Vehicle catches Croghan garage on fire

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a vehicle and damaged a garage in Croghan early Wednesday morning.

Lewis County dispatchers say a passerby called 911 around 5 a.m. to report flames from a vehicle outside the rear of a garage owned by Joseph Lyndeker at 9843 Main Street.

Croghan firefighters reported the vehicle was fully involved when they arrived and had caught the garage on fire. The vehicle was destroyed and there was extensive damage to the rear of the building.

Volunteers from New Bremen, Beaver Falls, and Castorland helped battle the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

