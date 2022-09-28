Waddington awarded $11 million in state funding for new wastewater plant

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - $11 million has been awarded to Waddington to build a new wastewater treatment collection system and treatment plant.

A groundbreaking was held Wednesday. It’s all part of New York State’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI program.

Through the REDI program, the new water treatment plant will help reduce unwanted waste water going into the St. Lawrence River.

Waddington’s mayor said the project has been planned for years.

“Its been a long time coming. there have been a lot of people. A lot of elected officials in the village that have helped out that contributed and planned it and so now its just that at least phase one is coming to fruition,” said Mayor Michael Zagrobelny.

The project should be completed by next summer.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.