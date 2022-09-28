With days left, library’s ‘Drop Your Drawers’ campaign exceeds goal

Drop Your Drawers fundraiser
Drop Your Drawers fundraiser(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s still time to “drop your drawers” at Flower Memorial Library in Watertown.

The campaign started earlier this month, collected unopened packs of underwear and diapers, to be given to local school districts.

The diapers will help the North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council.

Organizers said they’ve exceeded their goal, but want to finish strong.

“Exceeding the goal is fabulous, because really, with one pack of underwear, you can help five kids who are really having a rough day at school. Whether it be, you know, spilling milk on themselves in the cafeteria, having an accident, or start menstruating and not realizing it,” said resource librarian, Brittany LaJuette.

The deadline is September 30th, but the library will take donations a few days after that, too.

